Fuel Fall 5-2 to Nailers on the Road
Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night for their first matchup of the season. Despite a two-goal game from Harrison Israels, the Fuel fell to the Nailers, 5-2 on Wednesday night.
1ST PERIOD
Just 53 seconds into the first period, Brent Johnson scored on the first shot to make it 1-0 in favor of Wheeling.
Jack Works added to their lead about seven minutes later to make it 2-0.
Wheeling's Tommy Budnick took the game's first penalty at 9:58 for cross checking. This gave the Fuel a power play opportunity and they quickly capitalized on it with a goal by Harrison Israels at 10:26. Sahil Panwar and Matt Petgrave claimed the assists on that goal.
At 19:10, the Nailers were called for too many men and took a bench minor penalty that was served by Connor Lockhart.
2ND PERIOD
That penalty would carry over into the second period where the Nailers killed it off before the Fuel's Panwar served a too many men penalty of their own at 1:31. Indy killed it off.
Petgrave took the game's next penalty at 6:35 for tripping, putting Wheeling on the power play again.
Things got chippy between both teams and at 7:49, Indy's Nick Grima and Wheeling's Logan Pietila each took two minutes for roughing.
All of those penalties were killed off before Will Ennis took one for delay of game at 14:08, putting Wheeling on the power play once more but they could not score.
Mike Posma took another penalty at 18:08, giving the Fuel a late chance on the power play. Harrison Israels took advantage once again with his second power play goal of the game to tie it up, 2-2. Panwar and Petgrave had the assists once again.
Through two frames, Wheeling was outshooting Indy 22-21.
3RD PERIOD
Randy Hernández opened the scoring in the third period for Wheeling with a goal at 2:09 to put the Nailers up, 3-2.
Petgrave took another penalty at 5:59, this time for kneeing. This put Wheeling on the power play once more.
At 10:26, Max Graham scored to make it 4-2 in favor of the Nailers.
Posma and Indy's Michael Marchesan dropped the gloves at 10:45, each earning five minutes for fighting.
David Breazeale added to Wheeling's lead with a goal at 16:54 to make it 5-2.
At 18:30, Tommy Budnick took the game's last penalty for slashing. The Fuel pulled Mitchell Weeks from net to add pressure but they could not score.
In the final moments of the game, it looked like the Nailers scored an empty net goal but time had expired before the puck crossed the goal line. The final score was 5-2, Nailers, with the Fuel outshooting Wheeling, 31-30.
