Heartlanders Drop Tight OT Battle to Bison, 4-3
Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell in overtime to the Bloomington Bison, 4-3, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Eddie Matsushima scored the game winner 1:06 into the extra frame, finishing the game with two goals. Dryden McKay got the win between the pipes for the Bison, making 32 saves on 35 shots. William Rousseau made 23 saves on 27 shots in defeat.
Max Patterson opened the scoring for the Heartlanders, deflecting a right point-shot from Nolan Orzeck past McKay at 11:55 of the first period. Thomas Stewart got the Heartlanders' second goal with 4:49 remaining in the period, scoring his first of the season. Two minutes later, Isaac Johnson beat McKay with a short-side shot on the power play, sending Iowa to the locker room with a 3-0 lead after one.
The Bison found their footing in the second period, scoring a goal 1:49 into the frame on a breakaway from Matsushima. They scored their second of the game short-handed; Brett Budgell deked around Rousseau in the crease, bringing the Bison within one at 6:56 of the second.
Kohei Sato scored for Bloomington at 9:51 of the third period, evening the game at three apiece.
Iowa hits the road for an away matchup against the Bloomington Bison, Friday at 7:00 p.m., which will be broadcasted on KCJJ (1630kcjj.com) and FloHockey. Iowa is next at home for Landers Classic on Sun., Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m.
