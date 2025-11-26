Americans Announce Two Transactions

Published on November 26, 2025

Allen Americans News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Mart i nson announced a pair of transactions today ahead of tonight's game in Utah.

The team has suspended defenseman Kevin Spinozzi, and signed free agent defenseman

Trevor LeDonne. Spinozzi played in 12 games this season and had four points. He scored his first goal last week in Idaho.

Trevor LeDonne returns after playing in two games with Wheeling this season (0 goals and 0 assists). LeDonne joined the Americans last season and played in 15 games with four points (1 goal and 3 assists). He will not be in the lineup for Allen tonight but will join the team this weekend.

The Americans play the first of three games against the Utah Grizzlies starting this evening at 8:10 PM North Texas time.







