Netminder Seth Eisele Recalled by Hershey

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Seth Eisele has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Eisele, 27, was loaned to South Carolina on October 4 and has appeared in four games this season for the Stingrays. On Sunday, the netminder earned his third straight victory saving 22 shots on 24 attempts against Atlanta in the Stingrays 3-2 win. This season, Eisele is 3-0-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.

Last season, the Lake Elmo, Minnesota native appeared in 31 games for South Carolina and one with Hershey. Eisele went 19-10-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with South Carolina. The 2.30 goals-against average was sixth best in the ECHL. Last year was his first year playing professionally after a five year collegiate career with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Lake Superior State University.

South Carolina returns to action tonight against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

