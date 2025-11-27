Lions Escape with 3-2 OT Victory over Thunder

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Tag Bertuzzi looks to pass vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Tag Bertuzzi looks to pass vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Dylan Wendt forced overtime with a third-period goal for the Adirondack Thunder, but it was the Trois-Rivieres Lions that came away with a 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night in front of 4,402 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack took the lead with just over 20 seconds left in the first period. Jackson van de Leest took a shot on net that was stopped by goaltender Hunter Jones. Jace Isley had an attempt at the rebound and Sean Olson took the loose puck, sending a backhand shot into the net for the lead. The goal was Olson's first of the year from Isley and van de Leest at 19:36 of the opening frame for a 1-0 lead after one period.

The Lions came back with two goals in the second period to take a lead into the third. Isreal Mianscum blasted a one timer from the right circle that beat goaltender Jakub Malek at 7:29 of the middle period to tie the game at one. The goal was Miansum's second of the year from Anthony Beauregard and Egor Goriunov.

Trois-Rivieres took the lead later in the second as Anthony Beauregard set up Charles Martin in the right circle and he fired the puck just under the cross bar for his third of the season. The goal came with 2:57 left in the second with assists from Beauregard and Israel Mianscum and the Thunder trailed by one after two periods.

After killing off three penalties in the third, including a five-on-three, Dylan Wendt tied the game on a wrist shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of goaltender Hunter Jones. The goal was Wendt's fourth of the year with assists from Matt Salhany and Justin Taylor at the 8:14 mark to eventually force overtime.

The Thunder was called for another penalty in overtime and Evan Cormier cashed in on the power play for the extra point in a 3-2 Lions victory.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for three games this weekend! November 28 against Worcester, enjoy $4 Labatt Blue light until the end of the first period. Saturday, November 29 is Military Appreciation Night with a t-shirt giveaway, postgame jersey auction and $4 Michelob Ultra. Finish the weekend with Sunday Funday on November 30. Puck drops at 3 p.m. and fans can get $5 16oz. Busch Light the entire game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

