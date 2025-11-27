Wings Find a Way to Beat Komets 2-1 in Overtime
Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets and Wings faced off for the 500th time since 1974 in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.
In the first period, Kirill Tyutyayev scored at 4:41 with a helper coming from defenseman Matt Murphy for the period's only goal. Neither team scored in the second, as Kalamazoo goaltender Jonathan Lemieux stopped 11 Komets shots and Komets' netminder Nathan Day turned aside 10 shots.
In the final period, the Komets were able to hang onto a 1-0 lead until Kalamazoo's Nolan Walker got the puck over the back of Day at 18:41 to tie the contest and sent the match to overtime. In the extra frame, Walker struck again to give the Wings a 2-1 win. Nathan Day finished the game with 34 saves.
