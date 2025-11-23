Komets Cook Wings, 3-1

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets hosted Kalamazoo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in the third match-up between the two rivals this season.

Both teams were unable to score in the first period, as the crowd of 9,491 waited until 4:22 of the second period, when Austin Magera took advantage of a misplay by Wings' goaltender Luke Pavicich and knocked home his third goal of the season with assists going to Nick Deakin-Poot and Jalen Smereck. Blake Murray followed, Magera's goal with a strike at 8:10, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead after forty minutes.

In the third period, the Wings' Hunter Stand collected a rebound off the pad of Komet goalie Connor Ungar and put it under the crossbar to put Kalamazoo on the board. After a would-be goal by Komet forward Jayden Grubbe was waived off, Dru Krebs put the final goal on the board at 9:30 with an assist from Mathew Brown and Smereck to put the game out of reach for a final score of 3-1. Unger finished the game with 31 saves and the win.







ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.