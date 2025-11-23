Komets Cook Wings, 3-1
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hosted Kalamazoo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in the third match-up between the two rivals this season.
Both teams were unable to score in the first period, as the crowd of 9,491 waited until 4:22 of the second period, when Austin Magera took advantage of a misplay by Wings' goaltender Luke Pavicich and knocked home his third goal of the season with assists going to Nick Deakin-Poot and Jalen Smereck. Blake Murray followed, Magera's goal with a strike at 8:10, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead after forty minutes.
In the third period, the Wings' Hunter Stand collected a rebound off the pad of Komet goalie Connor Ungar and put it under the crossbar to put Kalamazoo on the board. After a would-be goal by Komet forward Jayden Grubbe was waived off, Dru Krebs put the final goal on the board at 9:30 with an assist from Mathew Brown and Smereck to put the game out of reach for a final score of 3-1. Unger finished the game with 31 saves and the win.
