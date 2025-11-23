Rush Fall, 6-3, Swept by Kansas City
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) The Rapid City Rush lost a second-straight hard-fought battle against the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of the first period. Cameron Buhl cut the lead in half on a one-timed pass from Rasmus Ekstrom.
Quinn Olson and Ryan Wagner scored in the third period for Rapid City. All three Rush goals brought them to within one, but they could not find the tying goal at any point in the game.
The Mavericks scored twice on the power play, including the eventual game winning goal in the third period. Kansas City hit the empty net twice after holding a 4-3 lead in the final two minutes, making the final score 6-3.
Olson, who picked up a point in both games of the series, scored his first goal with the Rush. Wagner continued his career-best scoring stretch, now having netted a goal in eight of the last nine games. Rapid City's captain is tied for third in the league in both goals (8) and points (17).
Connor Murphy made 27 saves in the loss. Logan Terness earned his first professional win for Kansas City. The Mavericks led shots on goal, 36-27.
This is the first time the Rush have not won a game in a series, with six weeks now complete. Rapid City continues the homestand with Idaho in town next week.
Next game: Wednesday, November 26 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battle the Idaho Steelheads in a three-game rivalry series on November 26th, 28th, and 29th! Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks' Jake McLaughlin and Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner in action
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
