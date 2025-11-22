Carter Wilkie Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, forward Carter Wilkie has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Wilkie, 25, was assigned to the Rush on October 14th and played in all 14 games up to this point. His seven goals are tied for the most on the team, while his 13 points rank second. Wilkie has two multi-goal games with the Rush, including his first professional hat trick on October 25th.

The Calgary, Alberta native is tied for second in the ECHL among rookie scorers in both goals and points.

Wilkie becomes the first member of Rapid City on the opening night roster to be called up to the Wranglers. He began his pro career with nine AHL games at the end of last season. Calgary is in San Diego for a 7:00 p.m. MT game tonight.

