Rush Game Notes: November 21, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begin a two-week, five-game homestand against the rival Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush scored twice in the third period to rally and defeat the Indy Fuel, 2-1, at Fishers Event Center on Saturday. The two teams were scoreless through two periods, the first such instance in a Rush game this season. Indy struck first, taking the lead with 14 minutes remaining on a Jadon Joseph wrist shot from the right wing. With their backs against the wall and having not scored in close to seven periods, Rapid City responded. Ryan Wagner sniped a tight angle shot up high on Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks to tie the game with 10 minutes left. Then, with 3:09 to play, Ryan Chyzowski banked a puck off a Fuel defenseman and into the net, a goal which stood as the game-winner.

CHYZ CALLS GAME

Ryan Chyzowski scored the eventual game-winning goal with 3:09 remaining last Saturday, the latest GWG the Rush have scored in regulation this season. In doing so, Chyzowski became the first member of the Rush to reach two game-winning goals this season.

IT HAD TO BE THE CAPTAIN

With the Rush trailing 1-0 and facing their longest scoring drought of the season, Ryan Wagner busted the slump with a pinpoint-accurate wrist shot. The captain has scored a goal in six of the last seven games, and has a point in 11 out of 13- the only two exceptions are Rapid City's two shutouts against.

NOT LEAVING EMPTY-HANDED

The Rush picked up three out of six possible points in Indiana last week. Rapid City has won a game in each of their first five series this season.

THE TOP ROOKS

There is a three-way tie for the top rookie scorer in the ECHL, and two of them will be under the same roof tonight: Rapid City's Carter Wilkie and Kansas City's Jackson Jutting, who each have 13 points in 13 games this season.

SKAPSKI IN TOWN

Mackenzie Skapski, the Calgary Wranglers' Goaltending Development Coach, paid a visit to Rapid City this week and coached up all three Rush goaltenders. Rapid City has two Calgary-contracted goalies, Connor Murphy and Arsenii Sergeev.

WE'LL SEE HIM IN JANUARY

A familiar face to Rapid City and Kansas City fans alike will not be in the building this week: Rush legend Riley Weselowski, who departed for the head coaching job for the Cincinnati Cyclones over the summer. Rapid City travels to Cincinnati in January.

FIELD TRIP

The Rush used the additional time off to have a team bonding experience this week. The entire team and coaching staff visited Crazy Horse Memorial on Tuesday in a private tour. They got to see the top of the world's largest unfinished mountain carving and check out the museum. The Rush organization also presented Crazy Horse Memorial with a specialty jersey.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAVE!

Dave Smith celebrates his birthday with us today, facing the team against whom he picked up his first professional coaching win. This is Dave's first time coaching on his birthday since 2015, with Canisius College against Mercyhurst, his former school.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 21st and 22nd at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, November 22nd is Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing, and features specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







