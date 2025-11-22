'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-1, on Friday night at the Xtream Arena. Highlighted by a game-winning goal from newly-appointed assistant captain Ben King, the Cyclones extend their win streak to four games.

The Cyclones scored an early one, with Justin Vaive scoring off a 2-on-1 to make it a 1-0 game just 3:19 into the game. Zack Trott recorded his sixth assist of the season, giving him points in three of his last four games.

At the 11:09 mark of the first period, Iowa tied the game. Isaac Johnson scored off a centered feed from Elliot Desnoyers to tie the game up at 1-1. Despite an aggressive first period from Cincinnati, the game went into the intermission tied at 1.

A fast paced second period saw neither team break through. The Cyclones outshot the Heartlanders, 21-13, in the middle frame. Despite the Cyclones outshooting Iowa, Kyle McClellan stood tall and made timely saves for the 'Clones against his former team.

Cincinnati would convert on the power play in the third period, with Ben King scoring his sixth goal of the season to record the eventual game-winning goal. With his goal, King has points in eight of his last 10 games played (5g, 7a, 12pts).

Sam Stevens and Ryan Kirwan recorded assists on the game-winning goal. Stevens extends his point streak to four games, while Kirwan extends his streak to six. Additionally, Kirwan has points in eight of his last nine games.

Kyle McClellan would do the rest. In his return to Iowa, the second-year professional made 19 saves to lift Cincinnati to their fourth straight win, with three coming on the road. Cincinnati advances to 3-0-0-0 when tied after two periods, and 7-1-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

The Cyclones return to the Xtream Arena on Sunday afternoon for a rematch against the Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.