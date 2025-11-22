'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-1, on Friday night at the Xtream Arena. Highlighted by a game-winning goal from newly-appointed assistant captain Ben King, the Cyclones extend their win streak to four games.
The Cyclones scored an early one, with Justin Vaive scoring off a 2-on-1 to make it a 1-0 game just 3:19 into the game. Zack Trott recorded his sixth assist of the season, giving him points in three of his last four games.
At the 11:09 mark of the first period, Iowa tied the game. Isaac Johnson scored off a centered feed from Elliot Desnoyers to tie the game up at 1-1. Despite an aggressive first period from Cincinnati, the game went into the intermission tied at 1.
A fast paced second period saw neither team break through. The Cyclones outshot the Heartlanders, 21-13, in the middle frame. Despite the Cyclones outshooting Iowa, Kyle McClellan stood tall and made timely saves for the 'Clones against his former team.
Cincinnati would convert on the power play in the third period, with Ben King scoring his sixth goal of the season to record the eventual game-winning goal. With his goal, King has points in eight of his last 10 games played (5g, 7a, 12pts).
Sam Stevens and Ryan Kirwan recorded assists on the game-winning goal. Stevens extends his point streak to four games, while Kirwan extends his streak to six. Additionally, Kirwan has points in eight of his last nine games.
Kyle McClellan would do the rest. In his return to Iowa, the second-year professional made 19 saves to lift Cincinnati to their fourth straight win, with three coming on the road. Cincinnati advances to 3-0-0-0 when tied after two periods, and 7-1-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.
The Cyclones return to the Xtream Arena on Sunday afternoon for a rematch against the Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 22nd - Game 15/72 - Reading Royals
- Franchise-Best Win Streak Remains at Six Following Close Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Hara's Two-Point Night Gives Swamp Rabbits Back-To-Back Wins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Perets Stops 52, Royals Down Nailers to Tie Wheeling for First in Division, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Earn 3-1 Road Win at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Sting Rays, 4-2, Move into First Place - Florida Everblades
- Wings Pull Ahead in Third to Beat Iowa, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Rout Mariners, 2-1, in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Falls to Florida, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrews, Hawkins Each Record Two Points In 4-1 Win Against Wichita - Toledo Walleye
- Bison Drop Spirited Bout in Fort Wayne - Bloomington Bison
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Claim Victory in Home Opener - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Begins Eastern Swing with 4-1 Loss at Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Snap Losing Streak with Victory over Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Slip by Thunder 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Perets Steals Show in 4-1 Royals Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Nielsen's Goal Earns Mariners Point in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Dickinson from Kalamazoo - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Former Admirals Goaltender Thomas Milic Recalled to the NHL by Winnipeg Jets - Norfolk Admirals
- Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Announce Multiple Roster Moves - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 21, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Seek Sweep against Stingrays Friday Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
- Grainger Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-4 in Front of 12,687 Fans
- 'Clones Close out Weekend with 4-1 Victory over Kalamazoo
- King Tallies Four Points, Parsons Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick in 5-4 Victory over K-Wings
- Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night