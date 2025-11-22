Komets Claim Victory in Home Opener
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced Bloomington in the first game of a triple-header home opening weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
In the first period, the Komets got on the board when Blake Murray scored his second goal of the season at 12:42, with assists going to Matthew Brown and Alex Aleardi. James Stefan followed Murray with a strike at 15:52 to make it a 2-0 game as the Komets outshot Bloomington 21-6 in the opening frame.
The second period opened with a Bison goal at 7:24, but that marker was quickly erased when defenseman Harrison Rees found the back of the net at 7:46, with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and Stefan. The scoring ended when Jaden Grubbe picked up a loose puck in front of Bloomington netminder Dryden McKay and pushed it over the goal line to make it a 4-1 Komet lead as Stefan picked up his third point with a secondary assist.
In the third period, Bloomington got its second of the match when Jonny Evans got the puck past Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 4:17 to make it a 4-2 contest. Down the stretch, the Komets' defense did the rest by outshooting the Bison 42-28 as Aleardi added an empty net goal to solidify the 5-2 win.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
