ECHL Transactions - November 21
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 21, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Orlando:
JC Brassard, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Pierson Brandon, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Chase McLane, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sean Olson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Allen:
Add Troy Murray, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Sullivan Mack, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Reserve
Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Justin Portillo, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Florida:
Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Will, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Connor Ungar, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Greenville:
Add Jake Murray, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Brendan Hoffman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Acquired
Add Chris Cameron, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Christian Sarlo, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve
Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Ben Raymond, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Philip Beaulieu, D Activated from Reserve
Add Zackary Jones, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Norfolk:
Add Chase Yoder, F Assigned by Manitoba
Delete Isaac Poulter, G Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Olson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve
Add Billy Constantinou, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Rasmus Ekstrom, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Reading:
Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jeremy Michel, F Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Riley Hughes, F Placed on Reserve
Add Bryce Brodzinski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dean Loukus, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Linden Alger, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on Reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mark Estapa, F Assigned by Laval
Delete Riley Kidney, F Recalled to Laval by Montreal
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG
Add Konnor Smith, D Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on Reserve
Add Saige Weinstein, D Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Wichita:
Add Kyle Jeffers, F Activated from Reserve
