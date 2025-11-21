ECHL Transactions - November 21

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 21, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Orlando:

JC Brassard, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Pierson Brandon, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Chase McLane, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sean Olson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Allen:

Add Troy Murray, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Sullivan Mack, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Reserve

Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Justin Portillo, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Florida:

Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Will, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Connor Ungar, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Greenville:

Add Jake Murray, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Brendan Hoffman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Acquired

Add Chris Cameron, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Christian Sarlo, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve

Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Ben Raymond, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Philip Beaulieu, D Activated from Reserve

Add Zackary Jones, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Norfolk:

Add Chase Yoder, F Assigned by Manitoba

Delete Isaac Poulter, G Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Olson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve

Add Billy Constantinou, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Rasmus Ekstrom, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Reading:

Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jeremy Michel, F Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Riley Hughes, F Placed on Reserve

Add Bryce Brodzinski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dean Loukus, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Linden Alger, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on Reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mark Estapa, F Assigned by Laval

Delete Riley Kidney, F Recalled to Laval by Montreal

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG

Add Konnor Smith, D Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on Reserve

Add Saige Weinstein, D Assigned from Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Wichita:

Add Kyle Jeffers, F Activated from Reserve







