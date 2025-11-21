Admirals Announce Multiple Roster Moves

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today the following roster transactions:

Goaltender Isaac Poulter has been reassigned by the Winnipeg Jets to the Manitoba Moose.

Forward Chase Yoder has been loaned to the Norfolk Admirals from the Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals have acquired goaltender Logan Stein from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Yoder, 23, joins Norfolk after appearing in eight games this season with the Manitoba Moose. The Fairview, Texas native skated two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (U17 and U18) before embarking on a five-year collegiate career at Providence College. During his time with the Friars, he recorded 32 goals and 30 assists across 172 NCAA games. Yoder was selected 170th overall in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Stein, 24, arrives from the Atlanta Gladiators after completing a standout collegiate career. The Suwanee, Georgia native spent four seasons at Ferris State University before transferring to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 campaign. With the Wolverines, Stein posted a 3.22 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage across 23 appearances.

The Admirals continue their four-game road swing tonight, Friday, November 21, with game two of three against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Norfolk returns home to Norfolk Scope next week for a pair of matchups against the Maine Mariners - Black Friday Blowout Night on November 28 and Faith and Family Night on November 29.







