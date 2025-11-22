Americans Earn A Point In A 3-2 Overtime Loss In Idaho

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the middle game of a three-game series in Boise Idaho on Friday night and it was the Idaho Steelheads coming out on top with a 3-2 overtime win and extending the Americans losing streak to five games.

The opening period saw plenty of shots on goal but neither team was able to beat a goaltender. The Steelheads had the first period advantage in shots on goal leading 16-8. Each team had one power play chance, but the period ended with a 0-0 tie.

The Americans got on the board first in the second period as Michael Gildon put a rebound home in front of the Idaho net to make it a 1-0 game. The goal was reviewed as they were looking for goalie interference, but after the officials review, the goal would stand. The Steelheads would tie the score later in the frame as Angus MacDonnell netted his second of the year to even the game at 1-1. The Americans outshot the Steelheads 17-9 in the middle frame.

The third period saw both teams produce great scoring chances but only one team scored in the final frame as the former ECHL MVP Hank Crone tied the score with his second goal of the year from Michael Gildon at the 12:28 mark. The period would end tied, but the Americans would be given a five-minute major for boarding.

The Americans almost killed off the entire five minutes of power play in the extra session, but with 18 seconds left in the power play Kaleb Pearson ended the game with a blast from the left circle for his sixth goal of the year to give the Steelheads a 3-2 overtime win. The Americans do get a point in the loss.

The final game of the three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads wraps up on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The Americans return home to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, December 3rd for the second Americans School Day Game of the year, as they face the Utah Grizzlies at 10:30 AM CST.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "It's tough at the end of a game giving up a five-minute power play. We don't have as many of our penalty killers in the lineup right now. I need to get more players in the rotation. We just didn't play the 4-on-3 very well. We didn't keep our sticks in the middle and put our sticks in the corner. There was nobody there."

Three Stars:

1. IDH - K. Pearson

2. IDH - L. Malmquist

3. ALN - M. Gildon

