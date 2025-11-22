Perets Stops 52, Royals Down Nailers to Tie Wheeling for First in Division, 4-1
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-3-2-0, 29 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (10-3-0-0, 20 PTS), 4-1, at WesBanco Arena on Friday, November 21st.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (3-0-1-0) earned the win in goal with a single-game career-high 52 saves on 53 shots faced while Nailers netminder Maxim Pavlenko (4-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.
Reading scored two goals in a span of 92 seconds in the first period on tallies from Cam Cook(4) at 9:50 and Connor McMenamin(2) at 11:22. After Matthew Quercia(5) cut the deficit in half for the Nailers 3:08 into the middle frame, Patrick Moynihan(2) restored Reading's two-goal lead on a deflection goal at 14:08, 3-1.
Carson Golder (7) iced the victory with a team-leading seventh goal to complement his assist for a team-high fifth multi-point game. Perets turned aside all 25 shots in the third period to seal the victory, coming two saves shy of matching the franchise record for most saves in a single game at 55 done by Mark Owuya twice, the first on December 9th, 2011, and the second on March 28, 2012, both also against Wheeling.
With the win, the Royals improved to 9-3-2 overall and 6-1-2 on the road, earning a point in eight of their nine away games and 11 of their 14 games overall.
The Royals conclude a four-game series against the Nailers on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
