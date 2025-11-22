Ghost Pirates Rout Knight Monsters in Dominant 8-1 Road Win
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
STATELINE, Nev. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates delivered their most commanding performance of the season Friday night, cruising to an 8-1 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
Savannah opened the scoring at the 7:14 mark of the first period when Robert Mastrosimone redirected a shot from Keaton Pehrson to make it 1-0. Logan Drevitch earned the secondary assist.
The lead doubled minutes later as Reece Vitelli drove a puck toward the net that deflected off a Tahoe defender and in for a 2-0 advantage.
Physical play escalated shortly after, as Josh Davies and Jake Durflinger dropped the gloves, followed moments later by bouts between Cole Krygier and Anthony Collins. Savannah carried its 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Just 13 seconds into the second period, Matt Koopman extended the lead to 3-0 by burying a feed from Nick Granowicz. Savannah continued to pour it on as Mastrosimone added a power-play goal, assisted by Vitelli, to make it 4-0. Moments later, Cristophe Tellier scored on a breakaway to push the lead to 5-0, with assists from Bryce Brodzinski and Krygier.
Tahoe broke through with a point shot from Oliver LeBlanc, cutting the deficit to 5-1.
Savannah answered with another power-play marker, a 4-on-3 goal from Nicholas Zabaneh, who tipped in a blast from Dennis Cesana. Mastrosimone added an assist on the play.
The Ghost Pirates tacked on two more in the third period. Noah Carroll extended the lead to 7-1 at 16:31 with a shot from the right side, assisted by Brodzinski and Drevitch. Just over a minute later, Cesana added on, with Vitelli and Evan Nause collecting assists, closing out the decisive 8-1 win.
Evan Cormier was steady throughout, backstopping Savannah to victory.
The Ghost Pirates return to action tomorrow night for the finale of the three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
- GHOST PIRATES -
