Savannah Sweeps Norfolk in Comeback Thriller

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, Va. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates completed a weekend sweep of the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, rallying from behind to earn a 5-4 victory.

Savannah opened the scoring just 3:10 into the game when Robert Mastrosimone sprung Josh Lopina on a breakaway, allowing him to lift a shot upstairs for a 1-0 lead. Former Admiral Bryce Brodzinski collected the secondary assist.

Norfolk pulled even at 13:12 when Carson Musser's point shot found its way through traffic to tie the game 1-1, with assists to Jayden Dureau and Josh McDougall.

The Ghost Pirates regained the lead 3:24 into the second period when Josh Davies scored on a breakaway following a stretch pass from Keaton Pehrson. Logan Drevitch added an assist.

Savannah extended its advantage at 7:06 when Will Riedell wired a wrist shot into the top-left corner to make it 3-1, with Drevitch picking up his second assist of the night.

Norfolk answered with a surge, scoring twice in 2:01 to tie the game. Justin Young tapped in a feed from Brandon Osmundson to cut the deficit to 3-2, then Dawson Barteaux ripped a shot from the left side into the top right corner to even things at 3-3 heading into the third.

The Admirals carried that momentum into the final frame, taking their first lead of the game at 3:07 when Young buried his own rebound to make it 4-3.

Savannah responded late. With 2:55 remaining, Chris Lipe fired a shot from the right circle to tie the game 4-4, with Drevitch earning his third assist of the contest. Moments later, Nick Granowicz cleaned up the rebound from a Matt Koopman chance to give the Ghost Pirates a 5-4 lead - one they would not relinquish.

Evan Cormier turned aside 37 of 41 shots to earn the win.

Evan Cormier turned aside 37 of 41 shots to earn the win.







