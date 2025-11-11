Waugh Signs PTO with Abbotsford

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that defenseman Phip Waugh has signed a professional tryout contract with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Waugh, 25, is in his third professional season and first with Savannah. In seven games this season, he has recorded two goals and two assists.

The McLean, Virginia native has appeared in 56 career professional games, including three in the AHL, totaling six goals and nine assists. Before turning pro, Waugh played three seasons at Mercyhurst University, where he appeared in 76 games and registered 11 goals and eight assists.

The Ghost Pirates return to action next Friday, November 14, as they begin an eight-game road stretch against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.