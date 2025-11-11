Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 14th - Game 10/72

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (6-2-1-0, 13 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a home-and-home two-game set against the Adirondack Thunder (4-2-1-1, 10 pts) at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m.

The Royals return home for their third home game of the season at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against Adirondack. The Royals then host the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates). During the home games, fans can enjoy a VIP Pregame Beer & Cocktail Tasting package for Saturday's Oktoberfest, before enjoying $1 kids tickets and a BOGO ticket deal to New Jersey residents (redeemable at Box Office only) during Sunday's Jersey Day promotional game.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game ten of the regular season having earned a point in seven of their nine games with a record of 6-2-1-0 for 13 points. Previously, Reading split their home opener weekend against Trois-Rivières with a opener loss, 2-1, on Saturday, November 8th before downing the Lions in a shootout, 3-2, on Sunday, Noevmebr 9th. Last time on the road, Reading took four of a possible six points through a three-in-three weekend with two wins in Worcester on Friday, October 31st, 2-1, and Saturday, November 1st, 5-1, before suffering a loss on Sunday, November 2nd at Maine, 5-1.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (5) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (8) and points (10).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season 4-2-1-1 for 10 points and have earned a point in five of their last six games (3-1-1-1). Previously, the Thunder took the finale of a three-game series at Norfolk, 6-2, on Sunday, November 9th after dropping the first two games of the set in regulation on Friday, November 7th, 4-1, and Saturday, November 8th in overtime, 3-2.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (4-2-2), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (5) while forward Dylan Wendt leads the team is assists (8) and points (11).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







