Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 4

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), renew their rivalry with the Utah Grizzlies this week in a three-game set with games in Boise and Salt Lake City.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 14 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Utah | 4:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Idaho 2 - Kansas City 5

Kansas City scored early and often in the Wednesday morning school day game at Cable Dahmer Arena. Landon McCallum struck 2:19 into the contest to open the ice, and the 1-0 Kansas City lead was quickly extended at 7:05 when Luke Loheit got loose in front to make it 2-0 Mavericks. Bobo Carpenter would find the back of the net twice in the opening frame, first at 10:43 with a power play goal, then with just 28 seconds to go in the period to give the Mavericks a 4-0 lead heading into the intermission. The Steelheads would get the next two goals, as Jordan Steinmetz drove hard to the net for his first ECHL tally at 4:34 of the middle frame, and Kaleb Pearson struck at 4-on-4 just 90 seconds into the third period. But McCallum scored again toward the middle of the third to restore the three-goal lead and give the Mavericks a 5-2 win.

Friday Nov. 7

Idaho 2 - Kansas City 3 (OT)

What started out as a normal Friday night of hockey turned quite absurd as the night went on in Kansas City. During the normal portion of Friday's game, Kaleb Pearson got the scoring started with a tip through the legs of Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine nine minutes into the opening period. Moving into the middle frame, Mitch Wahl scored from a sharp angle to extend Idaho's lead to 2-0. Later in the period though, Jackson Jutting struck for Kansas City at 4-on-4 to cut the Steelheads' lead in half.

Now for the weird. After ice conditions were deemed unplayable by both teams ahead of the third period, the remainder of the game was shifted down the hall to a community ice rink adjacent to Cable Dahmer Arena. In the remaining time at the community rink, Jutting scored a late power play goal in regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime. Despite earning an overtime power play, the Steelheads suffered a miscue in their defensive zone and allowed a shorthanded goal by Luke Loheit to drop the game 3-2.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Idaho 2 - Kansas City 1

Idaho's defensive prowess was on display in the final game of the week, holding Kansas City to just one goal in a low-scoring affair. That lone goal began the scoring, as Justin Janicke found the back of the net just 2:43 into the game, but the Steelheads would take over the rest of the way. In the second period Nick Portz used a power move in front to give the Steelheads the equalizer, and later in the period Charlie Dodero played a lofty stretch pass right on the tape of Nick Canade who scored on the breakaway to give the Steelheads the lead on what would go on to be the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (7-4-0-0, 14 pts, 0.636%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (6-4-0-0, 12 pts, 0.600%)

3. Tulsa Oilers (6-4-0-0, 12 pts, 0.600%)

4. Idaho Steelheads (5-5-1-0, 11 pts, 0.500%)

5. Allen Americans (4-3-2-0, 10 pts, 0.556%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (4-5-1-0, 9 pts, 0.450%)

7. Wichita Thunder (3-4-2-1, 9 pts, 0.450%)

8. Rapid City Rush (4-5-1-0, 9 pts, 0.450%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with nine points (5G, 4A). He is tied for second in the ECHL with two game-winning goals.

Kaleb Pearson had goals in back-to-back games last Wednesday and Friday for his first two goals of the season.

Jordan Steinmetz scored his first ECHL and professional goal last Wednesday against Kansas City.

TEAM NOTES

BACK ON TRACK

The Steelheads got back in the win column in their last game on Saturday against the Kansas City Mavericks with a 2-1 victory. After falling behind 1-0 early in the game, the Steelheads reset and went to work. Early in the middle frame Nick Portz scored a power play goal to tie the game with a power move in the crease. Then Charlie Dodero lifted an outlet pass from his own goal line to the offensive blue line and found Nick Canade who scored on the breakaway to give the Steelheads the go-ahead goal and eventual game winning goal in a 2-1 win.

NEW NETMINDER

Idaho made a change in net on Monday, waiving goaltender Nolan Maier and signing goaltender Jake Barczewski. Barczewski, 26, spent last season with the Utah Grizzlies, posting a record of 16-15-3 in 40 games with a 3.49 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. The O'Fallon, Missouri native previously spent one season at the University of Michigan after a four-year collegiate stint at Canisius College.

SHEEN'S MILESTONE WATCH

Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen passed Derek Laxdal for the most ECHL wins in franchise history with 218 after Idaho's win over Utah on 10/25. Sheen needs to coach one more game to have the most games coached in franchise history. He also needs just nine wins to take the all-time wins record for the franchise (ECHL + WCHL era).

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman (5)

Assists: Tommy Bergsland (5)

Points: Brendan Hoffman (9)

Plus/Minus: Connor Punnett (+8) - T-8th ECHL

PIMs: Mitch Wahl (33)

PPGs: Five players (1)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman (2) - T-2nd ECHL

Shots: Francesco Arcuri (36) - T-7th ECHL

Wins: Arno Tiefensee (1)

GAA: Arno Tiefensee (2.99)

SV%: Arno Tiefensee (.895)

