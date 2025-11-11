ECHL Transactions - November 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 11, 2025:

Cincinnati:

Add Braeden Kressler, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Zack Trott, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Owen Cole, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Jordan Power, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Iowa:

Delete Zach Taylor, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Luke Pavacich, G Loaned to Grand Rapids

Add Jayden Lee, D Assigned from Abbotsford

Delete Jayden Lee, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Timofey Spitserov, F Added to Active Roster

Rapid City:

Add Bobby Russell, D Acquired from Toledo

Add Darian Pilon, F Acquired from Toledo

Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Will MacKinnon, D Assigned by Cleveland

Add Tanner Palocsik, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colin Swoyer, D Loaned to Providence

Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D Traded to Rapid City

Delete Darian Pilon, F Traded to Rapid City

Add Bobby Russell, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Nolan Moyle, F Loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Adam Schuh, G Added as EBUG

Utah:

Delete Rilen Kovacevic, F Placed on Reserve







