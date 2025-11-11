ECHL Transactions - November 11
Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 11, 2025:
Cincinnati:
Add Braeden Kressler, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Zack Trott, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Owen Cole, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Jordan Power, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Iowa:
Delete Zach Taylor, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Luke Pavacich, G Loaned to Grand Rapids
Add Jayden Lee, D Assigned from Abbotsford
Delete Jayden Lee, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Timofey Spitserov, F Added to Active Roster
Rapid City:
Add Bobby Russell, D Acquired from Toledo
Add Darian Pilon, F Acquired from Toledo
Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Will MacKinnon, D Assigned by Cleveland
Add Tanner Palocsik, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colin Swoyer, D Loaned to Providence
Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D Traded to Rapid City
Delete Darian Pilon, F Traded to Rapid City
Add Bobby Russell, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Nolan Moyle, F Loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Adam Schuh, G Added as EBUG
Utah:
Delete Rilen Kovacevic, F Placed on Reserve
