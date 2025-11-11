K-Wings Recall Loan of Defenseman Robby Drazner from Canucks (AHL)

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that Abbotsford (AHL) has released rookie defenseman Robby Drazner from his Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO), and Kalamazoo has subsequently recalled his loan from the Canucks.

Drazner, 25, is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman from Buffalo Grove, IL, who's played three games for the K-Wings this season, scoring one assist across those contests. The right-shot recorded one assist and six PIMs in two games played for the Canucks (AHL).

Last season at Western Michigan University, Drazner recorded five goals, nine assists, and six penalty minutes in 42 games, playing a key role in the Broncos' NCHC and NCAA championship run.

Before transferring to WMU, Drazner played four seasons at Miami (OH) (2020-24), where he notched six goals and eight assists with 53 penalty minutes in 113 games.

The K-Wings remain at home, facing the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 14, for the annual Lavender Ice game, presented by WMCC.

Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender and make some serious noise- as fans receive a pair of K-Wings Thunder Sticks to help turn up the volume! After the game, stick around for our first in-person Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds benefiting WMCC. Plus, it's a $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!







