K-Wings Loan Goaltender Luke Pavicich to Griffins (AHL)

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has loaned rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich to Grand Rapids (AHL) and the Griffins have subsequently signed him to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Pavicich, 23, is a 6-foot 3-inch, Clarence Center, NY native who's 1-1-0-0 in two games played for the K-Wings this season with a 2.88 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%).

The netminder also played three ECHL games with Orlando out of college in 2024-25. During his time with the Solar Bears, Pavicich appeared in three games, going 1-1-0-0 with a 3.48 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Pavicich played four seasons of NCAA hockey (2021-25), spending three seasons with UMass-Lowell (12-22-4) and last season at Arizona State (13-9-0). Overall, Pavicich owned a 2.89 GAA and a .908 SV% across 67 career NCAA appearances.

The K-Wings remain at home, facing the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 14, for the annual Lavender Ice game, presented by WMCC.

The K-Wings remain at home, facing the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 14, for the annual Lavender Ice game, presented by WMCC.







