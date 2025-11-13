Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jon Lemieux, K-Wings Sign Forward Colson Gengenbach

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned goaltender Jonathan Lemieux, and the team has signed rookie forward Colson Gengenbach to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Jonathan Lemieux, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native who's appeared in two games for the Canucks this season, posting a 0-0-0-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%). The netminder is currently 0-2-0-0 with a 4.59 GAA and a .820 SV% in two games this season for Kalamazoo.

Last season, Lemieux recorded a 3.08 GAA, a .905 SV% and added two shutouts in 40 appearances (14-19-4) for the K-Wings. Lemieux also posted a 2.84 GAA with a .911 SV% in 39 games for Kalamazoo in 2023-24.

The third-year pro spent 2022-23 at Concordia University (USports), posting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, a .933 SV%, and three shutouts. His performance that season earned him selections to USports' First Team All-Star, All-Rookie team, Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

Gengenbach, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 163-pound, Edmonton, AB native who began the season with Vimmerby HC in Sweden, scoring four points (1g-3a) in 11 games for the Tigers.

In college, the rookie played four years (2021-25) for the University of Calgary (USports), totaling 43 goals and 41 assists, leading the team in points (29) and tying for the team-high in goals scored (14) last season.

The forward was selected to the Canada West Second All-Star team (2024-25), USports Second Team All-Canadian (2023-24), Canada West First Team All-Star (2023-24), and a two-time Canada West Athlete of the Week honoree (Oct. 8, 2024, Feb. 18, 2025). The left-shot also shined in the spotlight, recording a hat trick in a 4-2 Crowchild Classic win over Mount Royal.

The K-Wings remain at home, facing the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. TOMORROW, for the annual Lavender Ice game, presented by WMCC.

Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender and make some serious noise- as fans receive a pair of K-Wings Thunder Sticks to help turn up the volume! After the game, stick around for our first in-person Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds benefiting WMCC. Plus, it's a $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!







