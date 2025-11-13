Former Royals Goaltender Riley Gill Named ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Thursday that former Royals goaltender Riley Gill (2012-14) has been named to the 2026 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame. Gill joins Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie and Mark Turner in the 2026 induction class. He also joins former Royals Head Coach and Class of 2020 inductee Derek Clancey (2003-05) as two ECHL Hall of Fame members to come through Reading.

Gill will be formally inducted on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, during the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk. The four will be formally inducted as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

"The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."

About Riley Gill

Gill played a part of two of his eight professional seasons with the Royals where he registered a 29-15-3 record, 1.88 goals-against average (GAA), .935 save-percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 50 regular season games between 2012-13 & 2013-14. Among all-time Royals goaltenders in regular season games, the native of Northfield, Minnesota ranks second in goals-against average (2.13) and third in save-percentage (.927%), while tying for sixth in shutouts (3) and ninth in both wins (29) and games played (50).

A part of the Royals' 2013 and 2014 Kelly Cup Playoff runs, the Western Michigan University alum accumulated a 14-5-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .917 SV% in 20 playoff career games as a Royal. During the Royals Kelly Cup Playoff run to their first title in franchise history in 2013, Gill hoisted a 13-3-1 record, 1.91 GAA, .930 SV% and four shutouts. After backstopping a 29-save shutout in the Royals Kelly Cup clinching 6-0 win over the Stockton Thunder in Game 6 on May 25th, 2013, Gill was awarded the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs Most Valuable Player award honor.

Gill holds the franchise record for most playoffs wins (14) and shutouts (4), while ranking second in Kelly Cup Playoffs games played at 20, behind only Matt Dalton (2009-10, 2010-11).

Gill's additional accolades as a Royal include two ECHL Goaltender of the Week selections (March 11-17 & March 18-24, 2013), which came in the same month in which he received his lone ECHL Goaltender of the Month honor (March, 2013) with Reading.

Gill logged a 147-66-20 record, 2.54 GAA, 918 SV% and 18 shutouts in 245 ECHL regular season games across eight seasons between Kalamazoo (2009-12), Victoria (2010-11), Reading (2012-14) and Allen (2014-18). He has won three Kelly Cups, one with Reading (2013) and two with Allen (2015 & 2016), as well as garnered four ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors (Oct. 2010-11, Feb., 2011-12, Mar. 2012-13, Dec. 2016-17), five ECHL Goaltender of the Week selections and was named the 2016-17 ECHL Goaltender of the Year, where he hoisted the league's best SV% (.935) and was named to the First All-Star Team. Gill had his number (#30) retired by Allen on Dec. 19, 2020.

In ECHL history, Gill's 21 career shutouts rank second most all-time, and two 30-or-more win seasons tie for second most by an ECHL goaltender.

Gill added a 2-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA, .915 SV% in 11 American Hockey League (AHL) career games between Worcester (2010-11), Bridgeport (2010-11) and Hershey (2013-14), as well as a 25-10-3 record, .918 SV%, 2.43 GAA and five shutouts in 38 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) career games with Louisiana (2012-13). In 289 professional career games, Gill totaled a 174-77-23 record, 2.59 GAA, .917 SV% and 23 shutouts (2009-18).

After his playing career, Gill became a Goaltending Coach at Allen High School in Allen, Texas (2020-24). He became the 19th honored member of the Royals Wall of Honor and fourth goaltender among the distinguished group of Royals greats in goal on April 11th, 2025, joining fellow netminders Cody Rudkowsky (2003-06), Jonathan Quick (2007-08) and Terry Denike (2003-04 & 2007-08).







