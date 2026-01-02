Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 2nd - Game 30/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-2-0, 34 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (7-19-2-0, 16 pts) on Friday, January 2nd for a 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena. The series concludes on Saturday, January 3rd at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home game features a Tattoo and Emo Night promotional game.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 30 of the regular season with victories in five of their last six games and seven of their last nine games for a record of 16-11-2-0, 34 points. Previously, Reading defeated Norfolk on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1, after they had a four-game win streak snapped by Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th, 4-2.

On the road, the Royals have dropped five-straight games (0-5-0), with a win in one of their last eight road games (1-6-1) and six wins in their 14 road games overall (6-6-2). At home, the Royals have won six-straight games (10-5-0), and have won 10 of their last 14 home games overall. On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 27-15.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (12) and points (24) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 7-19-2-0 for 16 points with one win over their last six games and two wins in their last 15 games, including a 5-1 victory over Reading on December 12th. Prior to the series with Reading, the Admirals fell to Adirondack, 7-3, on Sunday, December 21st after shutting out Worcester, 3-0, on Saturday, December 20th.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (108-113-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forwards Jaydon Dureau and Brady Fleurent in goals (8) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (16) and points (20).

