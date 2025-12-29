Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 31st - Game 29/72

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-11-2-0, 32 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (7-18-2-0, 16 pts) on Wednesday, December 31st for a 4:00 p.m. New Year's Eve Pajama Party game featuring FREE kids tickets, a balloon drop and more!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 29 of the regular season with victories in four of their last five games and six of their last eight games for a record of 15-11-2-0, 32 points. Previously, Reading had a four-game win streak snapped by Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th, 4-2.

The Royals have won their last six home games (9-5-0), and have won nine of their last 13 home games overall. On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 25-14.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (12) and points (24) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 7-18-2-0 for 16 points with one win over their last five games and two wins in their last 14 games, including a 5-1 victory over Reading on December 12th. Previously, the Admirals fell to Adirondack, 7-3, on Sunday, December 21st after shutting out Worcester, 3-0, on Saturday, December 20th.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (108-112-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forwards Jaydon Dureau and Brady Fleurent in goals (8) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (16) and points (20).

