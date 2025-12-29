Jacob Perreault Re-Assigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Monday that forward Jacob Perreault was re-assigned to Maine from Providence.

Perreault, who started the season with the Mariners, was recalled to Providence on November 21st, and appeared in nine games, posting five points (three goals, two assists). A 2020 first-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, Perreault is in his first year in the Bruins organization, signing with Providence in September.

In 13 games with the Mariners this season, the 23-year-old Quebec native has posted 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists).

The Mariners return from a 10-day break on Wednesday afternoon for a 3 PM New Year's Eve matinee at Adirondack. They're back home for the first Three Dollar Deweys Threekend of the season, January 2-4 at the Cross Insurance Arena against Adirondack and Trois-Rivieres. Friday's game is a "Carnival on the Concourse" and is a 1 PM matinee.

