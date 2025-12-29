Americans Weekly

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in the final game of the calendar year. The Americans will travel to Tahoe this weekend for a three-game series.

Last Week's Record: 0-0

Overall record: 13-10-3

Last Week's Results:

Friday, December 26th

Allen at Wichita (Postponed)

Saturday, December 27th

Kansas City at Allen (Postponed)

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 31 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 6:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, January 2, at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 9:05 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, January 3, at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 9:05 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, January 4, at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 5:05 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (11) Brayden Watts

Assists - (16) Sam Sedley

Points - (25) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (3) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists - (12) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon and Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (37) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+7) Danny Katic

Shots on Goal - (73) Michael Gildon

Save Percentage - (0.925) Marco Costantini

Goals against average (2.70) Marco Costantini

Goalie Wins - (9) Marco Costantini (9-5-3)

Americans Notables:

Brayden Watts is 12th in the league in scoring with 25 points.

Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 12 power play assists.

The Americans signed forward Ben Johnson on Sunday.

Danny Katic is ninth in the league averaging 1.25 points per game.

Allen is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Marco Costantini leads the ECHL with 1002 minutes played.

Marco Costantini leads the ECHL with 556 saves.

The Americans have won three in a row against the Tulsa Oilers.

Allen is 0-3-1-0 in overtime games.

Allen is 8-1-2 when scoring first.

Danny Katic leads the team in plus/minus at +7.

Michael Gildon leads Allen in shots on goal with 73.

Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads Allen in penalty minutes with 37.

Brayden Watts has a seven-game point streak.

Sam Sedley owns a team-high eight-game point streak.

Danny Katic has a four-game point streak.

Spencer Asuchak has a goal in back-to-back games and a goal in four of his last five games.







