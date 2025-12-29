Americans Weekly
Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in the final game of the calendar year. The Americans will travel to Tahoe this weekend for a three-game series.
Last Week's Record: 0-0
Overall record: 13-10-3
Last Week's Results:
Friday, December 26th
Allen at Wichita (Postponed)
Saturday, December 27th
Kansas City at Allen (Postponed)
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 31 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 6:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, January 2, at Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 9:05 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, January 3, at Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 9:05 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Sunday, January 4, at Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 5:05 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (11) Brayden Watts
Assists - (16) Sam Sedley
Points - (25) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (3) Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists - (12) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon and Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (37) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+7) Danny Katic
Shots on Goal - (73) Michael Gildon
Save Percentage - (0.925) Marco Costantini
Goals against average (2.70) Marco Costantini
Goalie Wins - (9) Marco Costantini (9-5-3)
Americans Notables:
Brayden Watts is 12th in the league in scoring with 25 points.
Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 12 power play assists.
The Americans signed forward Ben Johnson on Sunday.
Danny Katic is ninth in the league averaging 1.25 points per game.
Allen is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
Marco Costantini leads the ECHL with 1002 minutes played.
Marco Costantini leads the ECHL with 556 saves.
The Americans have won three in a row against the Tulsa Oilers.
Allen is 0-3-1-0 in overtime games.
Allen is 8-1-2 when scoring first.
Danny Katic leads the team in plus/minus at +7.
Michael Gildon leads Allen in shots on goal with 73.
Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads Allen in penalty minutes with 37.
Brayden Watts has a seven-game point streak.
Sam Sedley owns a team-high eight-game point streak.
Danny Katic has a four-game point streak.
Spencer Asuchak has a goal in back-to-back games and a goal in four of his last five games.
