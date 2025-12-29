Defenseman Cooper Moore Loaned to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that defenseman Cooper Moore has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison.

Moore, 24, signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on June 23, 2025 and has contributed two assists in 12 games with Hartford this season.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Greenwich, Connecticut, product was selected with the 128th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

The left-shot blueliner played three seasons at the University of North Dakota and two with Quinnipiac University, where he represented his team as an alternate captain. In 163 career NCAA Division-I games, he totaled 63 points (11g-52a) and 133 penalty minutes with a +19 rating.

Moore played for the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs in the 2019-20 season and earned a place on the All-Rookie Team. He led all defensemen with 12 goals and amassed 33 points in 55 games played.

