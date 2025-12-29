Stingrays Trade Brady Keeper to Rapid City Rush for Future Considerations
Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have traded defenseman Brady Keeper to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.
Keeper, 29, signed with South Carolina on September 10 after spending the better part of four seasons in the American Hockey League, last with Laval Rocket in the 2023-24 season. The Cross Lake, Manitoba native played in 129 games in the AHL, while also spending multiple stints with the Florida Panthers of the NHL, playing in two games.
The 6-foot-2, 196 pound defenseman did not appear for South Carolina this season after he was placed on team suspension on October 13. He was activated from team suspension today prior to being traded to the Rush.
South Carolina returns to action Wednesday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
____
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, January 4, against the Greensboro Gargoyles at 3:05 p.m.
