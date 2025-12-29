Lions Named Personality of the Year

The Trois-Rivières Lions organization, an affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, has been named 2025 Personality of the Year in the Mauricie region.

The recognition was announced Monday by Le Nouvelliste.

The year 2025 proved to be a landmark one for the Lions, both on and off the ice. Following an outstanding 2024-25 regular season, the Lions finished first in their division and fifth overall in the ECHL standings.

Led by head coach Ron Choules, the Trois-Rivières squad then delivered a remarkable playoff run. The Lions swept the Reading Royals in the opening round, eliminated the Norfolk Admirals, and defeated the three-time defending champion Florida Everblades to advance to the Kelly Cup Final.

After dropping the opening game against the Toledo Walleye, the Lions responded by winning the next four games, capturing the Kelly Cup in front of a sold-out crowd at the Colisée Vidéotron.

The championship marked the first title in franchise history, achieved during the club's fifth season in the ECHL under Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

Celebrations followed throughout the region, including a championship parade through downtown Trois-Rivières, a banner-raising ceremony at the Colisée Vidéotron, and the official presentation of championship rings.

To commemorate this historic year, the Lions will host a special game on December 31 at 1:00 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to kick off their New Year's celebrations alongside the champions.







