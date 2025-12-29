Doyle, Gagnon Called Up, Roche Signed

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward David Gagnon has been recalled and defenseman Braden Doyle has been loaned to the Wolves.

Both players receive their second call ups with this transaction. Doyle has featured in seven games for the Gargoyles, playing in the Gargoyles first four games before a seven-week call up to Chicago where he played in nine AHL games. He returned ahead of Greensboro's December 17 game against Savannah and recorded his first professional point with an assist against Wheeling on December 19.

Gagnon made his AHL debut on Saturday, November 22. He appeared in three games and picked up his first AHL point on an assist before returning to Greensboro on December 4. Gagnon has since recorded four points (2G-2A) in seven games.

In additional transactions, Ethan Leyh has been returned from his loan to Chicago after making his AHL debut on Saturday, December 20. Leyh leads the team with 20 points (6G-14A) through 24 games played starting his rookie campaign. Over the weekend, the Gargoyles released defenseman Kenny Johnson and forward CJ Walker from their Standard Player Contracts (SPC). In a corresponding move, the Gargoyles signed defenseman Billy Roche on a SPC. Roche appeared in the Gargoyles first preseason game and started the season with the team before returning to the SPHL where he has appeared in 14 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, January 2 hosting the South Carolina Stingrays on Heart Health Awareness Night presented by Cone Health. The team then heads on the road for 21 days, finishing the weekend in two cities at Atlanta on Saturday, January 3 and at South Carolina on Sunday, January 4.







