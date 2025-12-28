Gargoyles Postpone Sunday, December 28 Game vs Norfolk, Extend Winterfest

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced that Sunday's home game, December 28, 2025, against the Norfolk Admirals is postponed due to the Professional Hockey Players Association strike.

All tickets for tonight will be transferred to the rescheduled game, to be determined. For further ticketing questions, contact info@gargoyleshockey.com or (336) 365-0295.

For the ECHL's full statement, visit ECHL.com/cba

Winterfest will start as scheduled on Sunday, December 28, with an extended community skating session from 3-7 PM. Admission is free with a ticket to any Gargoyles game this weekend (December 26 - December 28). The post-game skate with players will be postponed to a later date.

Winterfest continues Monday, December 29 with a series of themed public skates at the First Horizon Coliseum from 2-4:30 PM and 5-7:30 PM and concludes Tuesday, December 30 with sessions from 12-2:30 PM and 3-5:30 PM. Monday and Tuesday sessions cost $10 for admission. Each day will feature tours of the Gargoyles locker room. Skate rentals are available while supplies last for an additional $5.







