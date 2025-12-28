ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.

The Sunday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 29 games at Florida will be postponed to a later date to be announced. The Royals New Year's Eve Pajama Party home game on Dec. 31st at 4:00 p.m. will be held as scheduled.







