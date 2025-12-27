Tonight's Rush Game Postponed, Bluey Meet-And-Greet Still Planned

Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the team's home game on Saturday, December 27th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters has been postponed as a result of the PHPA player strike.

All ticketholders for tonight will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a future game. The Bluey Meet & Greets will still take place in the Fine Arts Theatre at the originally scheduled times.

Please stay tuned to our website and social media platforms for the latest updates regarding future games.

Due to the unpredictable nature of this event, please note that if you see advertisements running for the upcoming games, that does not necessarily mean that the games will be played.

To get important information about the ECHL's last, best and final offer to players, which would immediately raise salaries by 20 percent and address other proposals that are priorities for our players and teams, please visit the ECHL website.







