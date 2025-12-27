December 27th Utah Grizzlies Game Postponed

Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Due to ongoing negotiations between the Professional Hockey Players Association and the ECHL, tonight's game, December 27th, against the Idaho Steelheads has been postponed.

All tickets for the games on December 26th and 27th will be honored for the rescheduled games.

Contact the Grizzlies for further ticket questions at (801) 988-8000.







