ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) have agreed upon a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.
Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.
Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.
Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!
Jersey Giveaway Sundays continues on Sunday, January 4, as we honor the Detroit Pistons! The second of four themed games, this night features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) will receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Pistons-inspired youth basketball jersey. Don't miss your chance to celebrate Detroit's legendary sports teams and score some exclusive gear!
Season Tickets for 2025-26 are available NOW. Click here to join the ranks of the High Flyers and catch all the action next season with all the perks!
