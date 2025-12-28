ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) have agreed upon a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.

