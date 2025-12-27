Wheeling's Saturday & Sunday Home Games Postponed

Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - Tonight's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena and tomorrow's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones at WesBanco Arena have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

Fans who had tickets for tonight's game or tomorrow's game have three options:

1. They may use them for the rescheduled date of the game that they purchased.

2. They may exchange them for a future 2025-26 home game for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

3. They may receive a refund.

Please note that all exchanges must be done through the Nailers office by calling (304) 234-4625 or by e-mailing tickets@wheelingnailers.com.

Also please note that all refunds must be acquired from the source in which the tickets were originally purchased. For example, if tickets were purchased through Etix, the refund must be requested through Etix.

We will continue to be in direct communication with our fans about any home games that will be postponed or rescheduled.







