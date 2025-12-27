Hunter Johannes & Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Hunter Johannes and goaltender Yaniv Perets have been recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL) from their loans to Reading.

Johannes, 27, recorded eight points (5g-3a) in five games with the Royals since his loan to Reading on Saturday, December 13th after he was acquired by Lehigh Valley (AHL) in a trade with Charlotte (AHL) on the same day.

Before making his Royals debut, where he recorded a hat-trick, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native registered eight points (1g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 18 games with Savannah to open his second professional season after registering five points (2g-3a) in four games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and four points (2g-2a) in 51 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Across 26 ECHL career games between Toledo (2024-25), Savannah and Reading (2025-26), the 6'4", 225-pound, left-shot forward has logged 21 points (8g-13a) and 21 penalty minutes.

Johannes skated in 57 AHL career games with Grand Rapids between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, totaling four points (2g-2a). He also attended the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) 2024 Training Camp, as well as the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (NHL) 2025 Training Camp.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Grand Rapids in 2023-24, Johannes played five seasons in the NCAA between American International College for the first three years (2019-22), before Lindenwood University in his fourth year (2022-23) and the University of North Dakota his fifth year (2023-24) which concluded with a National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) championship in 2024, where he finished tied for fifth on the Fighting Hawks in goals (12) and tied for seventh in points (19).

Perets, 25, has registered a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 goals-against average and .887 save-percentage in 11 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's third recall, after he made his lone start for Lehigh Valley following his first recall by the Phantoms on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. His second recall came on December 20th where he did not appear in a game. Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

The 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted an ECHL career 36-26-5 record, 2.99 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In six AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-2-1 with a 3.71 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).







