ECHL Transactions - December 27
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 27, 2025:
Adirondack:
Delete Tyler Brennan, G Recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Delete Jeremy Hanzel, D Recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Delete Luke Reid, D Recalled by Utica
Delete Alexander Campbell, F Recalled by Utica
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G Recalled by Utica
Delete Ryan Wheeler, D Recalled by Utica
Greenville:
Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario
Delete Parker Berge, D Recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Delete Harrison Israels, F Recalled by Rockford 12/26
Reading:
Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia 12/26
Delete Hunter Johannes, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley 12/26
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley 12/26
Wheeling:
Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Activated from IR 3 Day 12/26
Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 12/26
Delete Brent Johnson, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Max Graham, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Zach Urdahl, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Tommy Budnick, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Brayden Edwards, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Mathieu De St.Phalle, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Connor Lockhart, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26
Worcester:
Delete Drew Callin, F Loaned to Bridgeport
Delete Cameron McDonald, D Loaned to Bridgeport
