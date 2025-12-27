ECHL Transactions - December 27

Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 27, 2025:

Adirondack:

Delete Tyler Brennan, G Recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Delete Jeremy Hanzel, D Recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Delete Luke Reid, D Recalled by Utica

Delete Alexander Campbell, F Recalled by Utica

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G Recalled by Utica

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D Recalled by Utica

Greenville:

Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario

Delete Parker Berge, D Recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Delete Harrison Israels, F Recalled by Rockford 12/26

Reading:

Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia 12/26

Delete Hunter Johannes, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley 12/26

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley 12/26

Wheeling:

Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Activated from IR 3 Day 12/26

Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 12/26

Delete Brent Johnson, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Max Graham, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Zach Urdahl, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Tommy Budnick, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Brayden Edwards, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Mathieu De St.Phalle, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Connor Lockhart, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Worcester:

Delete Drew Callin, F Loaned to Bridgeport

Delete Cameron McDonald, D Loaned to Bridgeport







