ECHL, PHPA Reach Tenative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with the ECHL and PHPA, announced Saturday that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

The Rush's Sunday, December 28th game remains postponed. The next scheduled game is Wednesday, December 31st at 7:05 p.m., a home contest against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. It is '80s Night, presented by Horsley Specialties and Volt Lifeproof Grooming. The game will feature specialty jerseys with a live postgame auction. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills. The Rush will also host a special performance by award-winning speed painter Jessica K. Haas.







