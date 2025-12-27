Saturday's Cyclones Game vs. K-Wings Postponed as Result of ECHL Player Strike

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced that the scheduled game for tonight (Saturday, December 27) at Heritage Bank Center has been postponed as a result of the ECHL Player Strike. Both teams will make every effort to make up this game and those details will be announced at a later date.

For fans who have tickets for this evening's game:

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. Please note it may take 3-4 weeks for the refund to be processed through your banking institution.

Tickets purchased at the Heritage Bank Center box office must be returned to the box office to receive a refund.

Cyclones Family Four Packs purchased through an Account Executive or via CyclonesHockey.com will also be refunded.

Group tickets may be exchanged for a future game. Your Cyclones Account Executive will reach out to discuss options to ensure that your group can still enjoy the fun of attending a Cyclones game together

Ticket Package Holders (Season Tickets & Pick-A-Game Plans) do not need to do anything at this time. Games will be attempted to be rescheduled and your tickets will be reissued/updated once details are known.







