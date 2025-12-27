Home Game Scheduled for December 28 Postponed
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Dear Lions Fans,
After several months of discussions, the players, through the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA), have exercised their right to strike, which came into effect on December 26, 2025. Despite numerous efforts and exchanges between the PHPA and ECHL management, the two parties have not reached an agreement to date.
In this context, the game scheduled for tomorrow, December 28 at 3:00 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners has been postponed to a date that has yet to be determined.
This situation is beyond the control of the Trois-Rivières Lions organization. We understand the disappointment this announcement may cause.
All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled game date, which will be communicated as soon as it is confirmed. For any questions, we invite you to contact a sales representative at ventes@lions3r.com or by phone at 819-519-1634, extension 200.
Please note that discussions are ongoing in order to allow play to resume as soon as possible.
Thank you for your understanding.
Go Lions!
