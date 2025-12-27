Weekend Bison Games Postponed
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison announced today that the team's home games on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28 against the Iowa Heartlanders have been postponed due to the PHPA work stoppage.
All tickets for postponed games will remain valid and no action is required from season ticket members at this time.
For single-game purchasers, all tickets for these games can be exchanged for any future Bison home game this season.
In addition, the SpongeBob theme night will be rescheduled at a later date.
For questions about upcoming games or ticket exchanges, please contact tickets@bloomingtonbisonhockey.com and/or call (309) 965-HERD (4373).
