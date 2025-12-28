ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.
Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.
Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.
