ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.
Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.
Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.
The Cyclones will return to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31 for a home game against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will feature a postgame fireworks show presented by Heritage Bank. The postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.
