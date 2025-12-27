Heartlanders Games at Bloomington December 27-28 Postponed

The Iowa Heartlanders' games at Bloomington on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 have been postponed as a result of the ECHL player strike. For more information, visit echl.com/cba and stay tuned to updates on iowaheartlanders.com.







