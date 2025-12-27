Tonight's Game against Kansas City Postponed
Published on December 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senat ors (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that their home game tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks has been postponed. No information on a makeup date is known at this time.
The Americans are scheduled to face the Tulsa Oilers on New Years Eve at 6:10 PM at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Please stay tuned to all Allen Americans Social Media Channels as well as the Americans Website for the latest team information.
